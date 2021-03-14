Doncic has 21 points, 12 assists, Mavs beat Nuggets 116-103

Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

DENVER — Luka Doncic had 21 points and 12 assists, Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 116-103 on Saturday night.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Will Barton also had 23 for Denver.

Jamal Murray struggled for the Nuggets, scoring just 10 points and finishing just 4-13 from the field.

Next up for Denver (22-16) is a game at home against Indiana on Monday night. That's followed by Charlotte on Wednesday and Chicago on Friday, before New Orleans on Sunday.

>> Video above: Nuggets can make a second-half run if they stay healthy

