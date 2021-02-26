Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110

The Nuggets had a chance to win at the end but Facundo Campazzo missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

DENVER — Bradley Beal scored 33 points to lead the Washington Wizards past the Denver Nuggets 112-110 on Thursday night.

The Nuggets had a chance to win at the end but Facundo Campazzo missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Nuggets committed 18 turnovers one game after setting an NBA record by committing just one turnover in a victory over Portland.

The Wizards swept the home-and-home series with Denver and completed a 3-1 trip out West.

Jamal Murray scored 34 points to lead Denver but threw a long pass to Campazzo in the final seconds instead of trying a potential game-winning 3.

