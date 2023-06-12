Stores open early as Nuggets fans grab NBA champions merch

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are champions of the NBA for the first time in franchise history.
Nuggets fans are celebrating winning the NBA title with the latest championship and NBA Finals merchandise at stores across Colorado.
The Nuggets' team store at Ball Arena opened immediately for fans at Monday night's Game 5 as the team celebrated on the court in Denver.
Dick's Sporting Goods opened many stores in the Denver area immediately after Monday night's championship-clinching game.
Dick's said its Colorado locations have the the latest assortment of world champion merchandise including hats, shirts and sweatshirts.
The Colorado Dick's Sporting Goods stores below will open immediate after Monday's game and will open early at 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- 6305 S. Main St. Suite A101, Aurora
- 1200 S. Ironton St., Aurora
- 2269 Prairie Center Pkwy., Brighton
- 31 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
- 3133 Cinema Point, Colorado Springs
- 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs
- 205 E Foothills Pkwy., Fort Collins
- 7313 W. Alaska Drive, Lakewood
- 14500 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
- 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton
- 8435 Park Meadows Center Drive, Littleton
- 2010 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
- 5875 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland
- 5945 N. Elizabeth St., Pueblo
- 16521 Washington St., Thornton
Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after Monday's game.
Fanatics online sports store also was stocked with NBA championship gear.
