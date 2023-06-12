Stores open early as Nuggets fans grab NBA champions merch

Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores reopened immediately after the Nuggets won the NBA championship Monday night.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are champions of the NBA for the first time in franchise history.

Nuggets fans are celebrating winning the NBA title with the latest championship and NBA Finals merchandise at stores across Colorado.

The Nuggets' team store at Ball Arena opened immediately for fans at Monday night's Game 5 as the team celebrated on the court in Denver.

Dick's Sporting Goods opened many stores in the Denver area immediately after Monday night's championship-clinching game.

Dick's said its Colorado locations have the the latest assortment of world champion merchandise including hats, shirts and sweatshirts.

The Colorado Dick's Sporting Goods stores below will open immediate after Monday's game and will open early at 7 a.m. Tuesday:

6305 S. Main St. Suite A101, Aurora

1200 S. Ironton St., Aurora

2269 Prairie Center Pkwy., Brighton

31 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

3133 Cinema Point, Colorado Springs

1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs

205 E Foothills Pkwy., Fort Collins

7313 W. Alaska Drive, Lakewood

14500 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood

8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton

8435 Park Meadows Center Drive, Littleton

2010 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont

5875 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland

5945 N. Elizabeth St., Pueblo

16521 Washington St., Thornton

Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after Monday's game.

Fanatics online sports store also was stocked with NBA championship gear.

