DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have unveiled a new version of their "City Edition" jersey.
The new Nike uniform "keeps the same design elements as the revamped Skyline jersey, introduced last November, but transitions from white to black," according to the Nuggets.
The Nuggets say the uniform is "a celebration of the people and neighborhoods that make Mile High Basketball and Denver unique."
The team's iconic rainbow design was first brought back for the 2018-19 season, inspired by the team’s original Rainbow Skyline uniform worn from 1981-82 through 1992-93.
The Nuggets will wear the new City Edition jersey in seven games this season:
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs Lakers
- Wednesday, Dec. 25 vs Pelicans
- Sunday, Dec. 29 vs Kings
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 vs Hornets
- Sunday, Feb. 23 vs Timberwolves
- Monday, March 30 vs OKC Thunder
- Tuesday, April 7 vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Nuggets add that the new City Edition jersey will be available at the team's store, located inside the Grand Atrium at Pepsi Center, and online beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27.
