Jokic dominates with 39 points as Nuggets beat Bulls 118-112

CHICAGO — Nikola Jokic dominated with 39 points and 14 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Monday night.

The three-time All-Star scored 17 in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets come away with the win after blowing a 15-point lead.

Jokic also finished with nine assists, just missing his 50th career triple-double.

Jamal Murray scored 24, Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Nuggets won for the third time in four games.

All-Star Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Coby White added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

