Nuggets pay homage on Native American Heritage night

Denver's basketball team offered a chance for Colorado’s indigenous peoples to watch hoops and feel welcome.

DENVER — On Saturday, December 10th, it was Native American Heritage night at Ball Arena, as the Nuggets hosted the Jazz.

That night was where the language of Arikara vibrated throughout Ball Arena, as LeeAnn Brady sang the National Anthem in her native language. It’s also where native drums and dancing surrounded center court during halftime. A performance commonly performed at Native American Powwows.

“Basketball is big in Indian Country,” said Rick Waters, Executive Director of the Denver Indian Center. “The opportunity for many of our Native American community members to come that have never been inside Ball Arena to see a professional basketball game. We try to provide that opportunity with partnership with the Nuggets.” Waters’ nephew, Lindy Waters III, is a player for the Oklahoma City Thunder and has been a big advocate for Native American support throughout the NBA.

Mia TallBull is a freshman at John F. Kennedy High School in Denver. She attended the Nuggets game and was proud that another NBA franchise is honoring her culture, “Youth, they’re turning to basketball as an escape for a better future, just a better life outside of the reservations,” said TallBull. “I think with the Nuggets representing and honoring our culture, it will be inspiring to the youth.”

It was a chance for Colorado’s indigenous peoples to watch hoops and feel welcome, “We feel like outsiders” explained TallBull. “A lot of people don’t remember that we’re an actual culture, we have our own language and we have our own people. When we do show that, a lot of it is racist and made fun of. But in all reality, we should be proud of who we are. And for all the native youth, I think you should wear your hair long, be proud of being indigenous, for the next seven generations to come.”