Time and date for Game 1 of Denver Nuggets 1st-round series against Golden State Warriors announced

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic will lead the Nuggets against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

DENVER — Playoff tickets for the six-seed Denver Nuggets first-round series against the three-seed Golden State Warriors went on sale Monday.

So far, a date and time have been announced only for Game 1, which is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

More information on tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.com. The Nuggets are guaranteed to host at least two contests, Games 3 and 4. Depending on how the series goes, Denver could also host Game 6.

The Nuggets enter the post-season with All-Pro center Nikola Jokic continuing his excellent form that led to an MVP award last season, and has him at the top of the conversation for this season's award along with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double during the regular season, putting up 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists per game on 58.3% shooting from the field. He also added 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks a night.

In total, the 27-year-old Serbian put up more than 2,000 points, more than 1,000 rebounds and more than 500 assists during the regular season. He's the first player in NBA history to reach those totals in a single year.

Unfortunately, it's looking less likely the Nuggets will get reinforcements in the form of guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr., who haven't returned from long-term injuries.

The Warriors are led by two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry, who put up MVP-worthy numbers this season as well. The 34-year-old averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He also knocked down 4.5 threes on 11.7 attempts a game, good for a 38% conversion rate.

We officially know our opponent. Time to lock in.



We'll need you in the building, Nuggets Nation! Get your tickets today👀



🔗 https://t.co/5evcMExWK7 pic.twitter.com/3NB4APTZHJ — x - Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 11, 2022

