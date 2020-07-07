Nuggets promote Calvin Booth to GM

Booth, 44, is a former NBA who player joined the organization in 2017 as an assistant general manager.

DENVER — What was reported earlier this year is now official: Calvin Booth is the new general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly made the announcement through a news release on Tuesday.

Reports of Booth being promoted began to surface back in April after previous GM Arturas Karnisovas left to join the Chicago Bulls.

"Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league," Connelly in the statement. "We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role."

Booth, 44, is a former NBA who player joined the organization in 2017 as an assistant GM after being hired by Connelly.

Prior to arriving in Denver, Booth spent four seasons (2013 – 2017) in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office, initially as a scout before rising through the ranks to Director of Player Personnel. Booth also served as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2012-13 season before transitioning to Minnesota.

A second-round pick put of Penn State in the 1999 draft, Booth played 10 seasons in the NBA with seven different teams. Three seasons were with Seattle before relocating to Oklahoma City.

Since arriving in Denver, Booth has played an integral part in the scouting and drafting of Monte Morris, Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol and Vlatko Cancar. The Nuggets saw improved records in each of Booth’s first two seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference semifinals last season.