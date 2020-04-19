DENVER — According to multiple reports, the Denver Nuggets are promoting Calvin Booth the General Manager.

Booth will replace recently-departed Arturas Karnisovas, who left to join the Chicago Bulls earlier this month.

Booth is a former NBA who player joined the organization in 2017 as an assistant GM after being hired by President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly.

A second-round pick put of Penn State in the 1999 draft, Booth played 10 seasons in the NBA with seven different teams. Three seasons were with Seattle before relocating to Oklahoma City.

The initial report of Booth's promotion came from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Saturday evening.

RELATED: Report: Nuggets lose GM Arturas Karnisovas to Bulls

RELATED: Bowen family gets creative in quarantine

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports