The 15-year NBA veteran helped Denver win its first NBA championship in franchise history.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have re-signed center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced Friday.

Jordan, 6-11, 265, appeared in 39 games (eight starts) for the Nuggets last season, averaging 5.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game, helping Denver win their first NBA championship in franchise history.

The 15-year NBA veteran has appeared in 1019 career games (784 starts) for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas, New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia becoming one of 13 active players to appear in 1,000 career games. He holds averages of 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. Jordan has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice (2014-15, 2015-16), All-NBA Third Team twice (2014-15, 2015-16) and All-NBA First Team (2015-16). He was also named an All-Star as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.

The 34-year-old native of Houston, Texas was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 35th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft after playing one season at Texas A&M.

🎶 Go DJ, that's our DJ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/RKBVgayPDW — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 21, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n