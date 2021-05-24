Nuggets respond with big win over Blazers in Game 2

Denver evened its opening-round playoff series with Portland with a 128-109 win at Ball Arena on Monday night.

DENVER — Clapping back would be an understatement -- The Nuggets sent a message in Game 2.

Two days after being dealt a loss on their home court, the Denver Nuggets responded with an emphatic 128-109 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Monday night at Ball Arena to even the opening-round playoff series a one game apiece.

Not even the lights-out performance from Damian Lillard could carry Portland in Game 2, despite racking up 42 points -- which included hitting nine of his 16 3-point attempts.

Nikola Jokic and Lillard exchanged strikes in the first half like it was a heavyweight fight the people came to see.

Jokic finished the night with 38 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Five other Nuggets players reached double figures on Monday, giving Jokic more support than he had in Game 1 on Saturday. Michael Porter Jr. (18 points), Paul Millsap (15), Aaron Gordon (13), Monte Morris (12) and Facundo Campazzo (12) all chipped in offensively.

UP NEXT

The series travels to Portland, where the Trailblazers will host the next two games. Tipoff for Game 3 is slated for 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Video above: Nuggets kick off playoff series with Blazers, Carmelo Anthony

