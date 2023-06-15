Nuggets' rookies life of the party at championship parade

9NEWS rode along with Denver's rookies at the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — No matter how old you are, winning an NBA championship is something you will never forget.

And in Denver’s first-ever NBA title parade, there may not have been a better truck to be on than the rookies fire truck.

The rooks' truck consisted of Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Jack White and Colin Gillespie. So let’s start with White, one of the Nuggets two-way contract players (along with Colin Gillespie).

Growing up in Australia, did he ever imagine being on a fire truck in America after winning an NBA Championship?

“Oh man, I mean it was always the goal but as a reality it’s crazy, especially my rookie year, for this to happen, for me to be a part of something so special, with such a great bunch of guys, I couldn’t be happier," White said.

And as the journey on the parade got deeper into Denver, the rookie’s shirts magically came off: “Hey, we might have the lit-est truck here man,” Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson emphatically said. “Rookies know how to do it big man. We get the people going. It’s about making sure everybody here is having a good time. For us it’s to celebrate our win, but more importantly it’s for the city man."

Not only did the rookies take their shirts off, they ventured off the fire truck into the crowd, to show their love for Nuggets fans.

Braun, who played a massive role in helping the Nuggets win their first NBA Championship, was one of the stars of the parade.

“This parade was awesome. I mean you can tell they wanted it for so long. You could tell the energy was off the charts. We want more for Denver, honestly. This is just the start. We’re in a great place. Our organization is in a great place. Just to be here and be with the people, this means more to me than anything so I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson’s shirts have come off lol 😂 Rookie truck is LIT @9NEWSSports #9sports #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/bG66z0ugbf — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) June 15, 2023