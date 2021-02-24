Nuggets announce second half of 2020-21 regular season schedule

The Nuggets will play their final 36 games of the year starting on March 12 at Memphis and finishing on May 16 at Portland.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will need to finish strong in the 2020-21 NBA season to secure the kind of playoff seed this team wants.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced what that path to the postseason will look like.

The Nuggets released the final 36 games of their regular season schedule, beginning on March 12 at Memphis and finishing on May 16 at Portland.

The regular season is only 72 games this season, with Denver sitting at 17-14 through the first 31 contests. The final five of the first half will be played by March 4, with the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta. Nikola Jokic, a starter, is the only member of the team participating in that game.

As for the second half schedule, five of the first six games will be at Ball Arena and 11 of 16 in April will also be at home. That leaves seven of the nine games in May on the road.

Five of the 36 games will be broadcast on ESPN and one more on TNT. With games still blacked out locally on Altitude TV through XFINITY and Dish Network, those are certainly ones to circle on the calendar.

They are: April 1 (at L.A. Clippers / TNT), April 12 (at Golden State Warriors / ESPN), April 23 (at Golden State Warriors / ESPN), May 1 (at L.A. Clippers / ESPN), May 3 (at L.A. Lakers / ESPN), May 7 (at Utah Jazz / ESPN).

The Nuggets are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They next play on Thursday night at home against the Washington Wizards.

