Comcast, Dish customers still won't be able to watch Altitude Sports this summer

Altitude’s NBA coverage resumes Saturday, Aug. 1, when the Nuggets take on the Miami Heat.

DENVER — Altitude Sports announced Monday that it will broadcast all eight seeding games for the resumption of the 2019-20 Denver Nuggets season.

Altitude’s coverage begins Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. when the Nuggets take on the Miami Heat.

The 22 teams participating in the season restart will each play eight seeding games between July 30 and Aug. 14 to determine playoff seeding. All matchups will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

As of Monday, July 13, Altitude Sports is not available through Comcast or Dish Network.

“We are excited to be televising Nuggets games and making them available for all fans,” said Kenny Miller, EVP & General Manager of Altitude Sports. “However, it is a shame that our fans who are Comcast and Dish Network customers will be unable to watch the award-winning broadcasts and return- to-play of their favorite basketball team.”

Denver Nuggets Seeding Game Schedule

Sat., Aug. 1 vs. Miami Heat (11 a.m.)

TV: Altitude, ESPN

Mon., Aug. 3 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (2 p.m.)
TV: Altitude, NBATV

TV: Altitude, NBATV

Wed., Aug. 5 vs. San Antonio Spurs (2 p.m.)
TV: Altitude

TV: Altitude

Thurs., Aug. 6 vs. Portland Trailblazers (6 p.m.)
TV: Altitude

TV: Altitude

Sat., Aug. 8 vs. Utah Jazz (1:30 p.m.)
TV: Altitude, TNT

TV: Altitude, TNT

Mon., Aug. 10 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m.)
TV: Altitude, TNT

TV: Altitude, TNT

Wed., Aug. 12 vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7 p.m.)
TV: Altitude, ESPN

TV: Altitude, ESPN

Fri., Aug. 14 vs. Toronto Raptors (TBD)
TV: Altitude, TBD

TV: Altitude, TBD

Altitude Sports announced Monday that Chris Marlowe and Scott Hastings will return as the team’s play-by-play announcer and color analyst.

Katy Winge, Chris Dempsey, Vic Lombardi, Todd Romero and Bill Hanzlik will also provide coverage on Altitude.

For additional information on cable and satellite providers in your area, visit altitudesports.com/channel-finder.