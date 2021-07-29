Nuggets select 'Bones' Hyland in first round of NBA Draft

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland is a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard out of VCU.

DENVER — The Nuggets are taking Bones.

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard out of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday night.

Hyland played in 55 games over his two seasons with the Rams, averaging 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 31.9 minutes per game in his most recent 2020-21 season at VCU.

He was named the Athletic-10 Player of the Year, becoming the first Ram to win the award.

"I really appreciate everything," he said after being drafted. "I see us taking off, for sure. We're going to be a problem."

Hyland was first in made 3-pointers in the conference with 67 last season and scored in double figures in all but one of the games he played, including three games of 30 or more points.

Got our guy.



Join us in welcoming Nah'Shon to #MileHighBasketball! pic.twitter.com/SwItsNDzkq — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 30, 2021

