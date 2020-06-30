Denver Nuggets shut down practice facility due to COVID-19

Positive COVID-19 test results have emerged from the team's traveling party to Orlando.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have closed their practice facility after a round of positive COVID-19 test results, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reported that two members of the team's 35-member traveling party to Orlando for the NBA restart tested positive before the facility was shut down. There has been another positive test result since then.

The news comes one week after reports of Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic testing positive in his home country of Serbia.

Earlier this month, 9NEWS confirmed that head coach Michael Malone tested positive for coronavirus antibodies while in quarantine.

The NBA is scheduled to return at the end of July, and the Denver Nuggets are slated to play the Miami Heat in their first game back on August 1.

"The Nuggets will reopen the facility based on the results of ongoing testing," according to Wojnarowski. "Players are allowed to undergo controlled, socially distanced workouts with coaches in the facility until the team leaves for Orlando on July 7."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER