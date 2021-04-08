Nuggets sign 'Bones' Hyland to rookie contract

Denver selected Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland out of VCU with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have put pen to paper with their first-round draft pick.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced Thursday that the team has signed Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland to a multi-year contract. Denver selected Hyland with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft last week.

Hyland, a 6-foot-3 guard, joins the Nuggets after playing two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), playing in 55 games for the Rams.

The 20-year-old will make more than $1.7 million for the 2021-22 season, according to the NBA rookie pay scale.

Hyland was named the Athletic-10 Player of the Year in March, becoming the first VCU player to win the award.

>>Video above: Nuggets first-round draft pick 'Bones' Hyland excited to be in Denver

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.