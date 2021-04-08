Nuggets sign journeyman Jeff Green to 2-year, $10M deal

Denver is Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets added experience and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract.

The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.

Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the Brooklyn Nets last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff and his family to Denver,” President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience to our team; his impact will be felt both on the court and in the locker room.”

The 14-year NBA veteran has appeared in 967 career games (583 starts) for Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Cleveland, Washington, Orlando, Utah, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston and Brooklyn.

