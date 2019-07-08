The Denver Nuggets will host their inaugural 3-on-3 Tournament on Saturday, September 7, in the Camry North Parking Lot at Pepsi Center.

Team registration is $150, which includes a ticket to a Nuggets regular season home game and a reversible jersey. Registration is open now and closes on Tuesday, September 3, at 11:59 p.m.

The 3-on-3 Tournament will begin at 9 a.m and each team will play three games followed by a single-game elimination tournament. All teams are allowed up to five players and are guaranteed at least four scheduled games.

The event will include guest appearances by SuperMascot Rocky as well as the Denver Nuggets Dancers.

All ages are welcome to participate.

For more information about the event and to register online, click here.

