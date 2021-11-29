Jokic gets 24, Nuggets top Heat 120-111 to snap 6-game slide

Denver kicked off its seven-game road trip by snapping its losing streak.

MIAMI — Nikola Jokic returned and scored 24 points, Aaron Gordon added 20 and the Denver Nuggets snapped their longest losing streak in nearly six years by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 120-111.

Bones Hyland scored 19 and Will Barton added 14 for the Nuggets, who had dropped six straight.

Jokic hadn’t played in the last four of those because of a wrist injury but finished with 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which was without its two leading scorers.

Jimmy Butler was out with a bruised tailbone, and Tyler Herro missed the game with what the Heat called general body soreness.

