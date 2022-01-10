Nuggets trade Bol Bol to Pistons for McGruder, draft pick

Bol Bol was the 44th overall pick by Miami in the 2019 NBA draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft-night trade.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets finalized a trade with Detroit that will send big man Bol Bol to the Pistons.

The Nuggets acquired guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn in exchange.

The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol was the 44th overall pick by Miami in the 2019 NBA draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft-night trade.

He played in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. McGruder saw action in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

