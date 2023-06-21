Report: Nuggets trade for picks in Thursday's NBA draft

Denver is trading the 40th pick to the Indianapolis Pacers for the 29th and 32nd picks in Thursday's draft. The Nuggets are also sending a 2024 1st-round pick.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are reportedly making a trade to move up in the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal involving draft picks between the Indianapolis Pacers and the Nuggets.

Denver is sending the 40th pick in Thursday's draft in exchange for the 29th and 32nd picks. Denver is also sending a 2024 first-round pick. Wojornowski said the Nuggets are sending the "least favorable" of their 2024 first-round picks in the deal.

The trade comes two weeks after the Nuggets completed a separate deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the 37th pick in Thursday's draft, the "least favorable" of the Thunder's 2024 first-round picks and a 2024 second-round pick. The Nuggets sent a protected 2029 first-round pick to complete that deal.

In all, the Nuggets will have three picks in Thursday's draft: 29th, 32nd, and 37th.

The Nuggets now face the question of how they'll try to defend their first NBA championship during the upcoming season and maximize the talent around two-time MVP Nikola Jokic while he's in his prime.

One of the bigger questions that remains is the future of Bruce Brown. The key bench player during the Finals run declined his $6.8 million salary for the upcoming season for a chance to hit free agency instead.

Denver is hopeful it can retain Brown, but he will likely be able to command more on the open market than the Nuggets can offer, raising questions about how much of a hometown discount he's willing to give.

Regardless, the three picks in Thursday's draft will give the Nuggets three low-cost, high-potential players to fill the back of the roster.

