Denver takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Phoenix

Denver and Phoenix tip off in the fourth game of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night.

PHOENIX — Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 227

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nuggets lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Suns won the last matchup 121-114 on May 6 led by 47 points from Devin Booker, while Jamal Murray scored 32 points for the Nuggets.

The Suns have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks third in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game led by Booker averaging 6.9.

The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference play. Denver is third in the Western Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 36.9 points, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Chris Paul: out (groin).

Nuggets: None listed.