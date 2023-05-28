Denver's Serbian community celebrates Nikola Jokić

Members of the only Serbian church in Colorado have watched Jokić flourish as a basketball player and become an influence to many Serbian children.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — For many people, worship is standing up for what they believe in. At St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, Father Radovan Petrovic trusts that conviction spills out the church doors and onto the basketball court.

"First comes the faith in God, then everything else," Petrovic said. "Obviously we pray for Nikola Jokić that he continues to do what he does and that he continues to be here in Colorado and in Denver for a long, long, long time."

If faith is believing in something bigger, then all 6 feet and 11 inches of Nikola Jokić has this congregation covered.

Petrovic and the other members of the only Serbian church in Colorado have watched Jokić flourish as a basketball player and become an influence to many Serbian children.

"We put a lot of pride in Nikola Jokić because he’s a great inspiration to all the kids in Colorado," Petrovic said. "Especially to Serbian kids, because Nikola coming here from Serbia and showing that he was able to become a successful player, gives encouragement to all the kids that as long as they work hard and as long as they’re persistent they can be successful as well."

Petrovic's sons are some of the younger generation inspired by the center, including his 12-year-old Milan Petrovic. He said he started playing basketball because of Jokić.

"It’s just fun to see him play, like right now he made it to the Finals," Milan said. "I think that Jokić made [basketball] grow, from like Serbians starting to play basketball and stuff like that."

Milan and his siblings even got to meet Jokić a few years ago and get a basketball signed by him. Milan said it only solidified his love for the player and the sport.

"I play basketball because of Jokić," he said. "He’s a top five player in the NBA right now."

Petrovic said what makes Jokić special is that he does not play for himself, he is the definition of a team player and sets a great example for everyone that is watching.

"He is changing the game altogether," Petrovic said. "It's been amazing to see his growth and his development that he’s been able to achieve in these years."