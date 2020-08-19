x
Donovan Mitchell scores 30 points, Jazz rout Nuggets 124-105

The first-round playoff series is now even at one game each. Game 3 is Friday.
Credit: Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP
Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles, left, and guard Donovan Mitchell, right, celebrates against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 124-105 on Wednesday to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor,.Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7% percent from the floor.

They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers. Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 3 is Friday.

