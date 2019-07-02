The red-hot Denver Nuggets franchise is worth $1.38 billion — the 10th-least valuable team in the NBA — but has bumped its valuation by 22 percent from a year ago, according to a Forbes analysis.

The Nuggets landed at No. 21 on Forbes' NBA team value list for 2019, sitting just behind the Indiana Pacers ($1.4 billion) and in front of the Milwaukee Bucks ($1.35 billion). The New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable team at $4 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers at $3.7 billion.

The average NBA team is worth $1.9 billion, up 13 percent from 2018 and three times the level of five years ago, Forbes reported.

The Nuggets team is owned by the Stan Kroenke family, which paid $202 million for the franchise in 2000, according to Forbes.

The Nuggets saw $222 million in revenue and $47 million in operating income during the 2017-18 season, according to the report. When it comes to local revenue compared to its metro population — dubbed "revenue per fan" — the Nuggets take in $33 per person.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2SxzfGB