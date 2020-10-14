The Denver Nuggets sit at 18th on Forbes' annual rankings of the most valuable NBA franchises.

DENVER — The Los Angeles Lakers sit atop the basketball universe after winning their 17th championship Sunday night.

Despite the team's historical success and its position in one of the world's largest media markets, the Lakers are not the most valuable NBA franchise, according to Forbes' annual rankings of the most valuable NBA franchises.

The Nuggets lost a 117-107 heartbreaker to the Lakers in the Conference Finals last month and have yet to play in the NBA Finals.

As a whole, the value of NBA teams skyrocketed this year. NBA franchises saw their value increase an average of 13 percent year-over-year, according to Forbes, and every franchise's value increased by at least 6 percent. The Toronto Raptors, who won the 2018-19 NBA championship, saw their value increase the most year-over-year at 25 percent.

