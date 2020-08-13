George, Leonard lead Clippers past Nuggets for No. 2 seed

Denver will be the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and face the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Paul George scored 27 points, and Kawhi Leonard had 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.

The Clippers will play Dallas when the playoffs get going next week. The Nuggets will have the third seed and a matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Lou Williams had 23 points, the third Clipper with 20-plus points.

Los Angeles took control in the third quarter and built the lead to double digits down the stretch.