George, Leonard lead Clippers past Nuggets for No. 2 seed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Paul George scored 27 points, and Kawhi Leonard had 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.
The Clippers will play Dallas when the playoffs get going next week. The Nuggets will have the third seed and a matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Lou Williams had 23 points, the third Clipper with 20-plus points.
Los Angeles took control in the third quarter and built the lead to double digits down the stretch.
Jerami Grant led Denver with 25 points, which will play its final regular season game of bubble play on Friday against Toronto.