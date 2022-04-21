Nuggets fall short in Game Three, Warriors grab 3-0 series lead

Denver is on the brink of being eliminated from the NBA playoffs after Thursday night's 118-113 loss to Golden State.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets face a tall task.

So tall, in fact, that no team in NBA history has been able to accomplish what's at hand.

Denver is now staring at a 3-0 series deficit to Golden State after a 118-113 loss to the Warriors at Ball Arena on Thursday night -- a hole no team has climbed out of before to win a playoff series.

Unlike the first two games of the series on Golden State's home floor, the Nuggets made a run at a victory in front of a packed crowd at Ball Arena.

Denver grabbed a late lead with just 3 minutes left when Nikola Jokic drove to score and put his team up 111-109. From there, however, the Nuggets allowed the Warriors to pour in nine points while coming up short with their response attempts.

"Offensively, down the stretch, I feel like we could have worked for better looks," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

Denver is now one game away from being swept out of the NBA playoffs after posting a 48-win campaign over the regular season. Game Four is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Sunday at Ball Arena.

"We gave ourselves a chance tonight. We didn't do that in Golden State," Malone said. " I love how we fought tonight...We couldn't get it done."

