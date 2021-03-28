Gordon, McGee eager to lead Nuggets toward deep playoff run

New Nuggets Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee had their first media availability with Denver on Saturday.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets don't have time to slowly work new acquisitions Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee into the lineup.

They will have to hit the ground running with the Nuggets currently in the thick of the Western Conference playoff chase and no time to practice given the condensed schedule.

McGee feels like this team has championship talent behind the likes of All-Star center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray.

McGee has won an NBA title in three of the last four seasons.

"If that's not the goal, then you're playing the wrong sport," McGee said in his first media availability with the team Saturday. "I feel like this team has all the pieces, with the addition of me and Aaron. I just feel like we have championship pedigree."

