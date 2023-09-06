Heat coach Anthony Carter reflects on playing days in Denver

AC was a Nugget for four seasons in the Mile High City.

MIAMI — Many former players and coaches have come back to root on the Nuggets in this magical playoff run.

But there's one player that absolutely will not.

For good reason!

Anthony 'AC' Carter played in Denver from 2007-2011 and was a member of that 2009 Western Conference Finals team.

Now, he is an assistant coach for the Heat, in the way of Denver's dreams.

But if it weren't for his time on the Nuggets he may not be where he is today.

"[George Karl] always told me that he could see me being a coach...he told me whenever I became a coach to always say hello to the players, every morning,: Carter said to Scotty Gange in Miami.

Now, Carter plays a pivotal role in the one team in the way of the Nuggets chance to greet their first ever NBA title.

