The Denver Nuggets are known for their offense, but their defense led the way in Game 2.

DENVER — Denver entered the playoffs with an offensive pedigree unmatched in the NBA, but to take a 2-0 series lead against the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets buckled down on defense in a 97-87 win.

In a Tuesday edition of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, hosts Adam Mares and Matt Moore discussed Denver’s defense and how they got a tough win to take control of their second round series.

“The defense that they played in that fourth quarter and through most of the game was really impressive,” Mares said. “The fact that they were able to win a game that turned into a slugfest … and they pulled it out, was really impressive.”

The Suns shot just 40 percent from the field and got to the free-throw line just five times, which led to their meager 87 point output.

“At no point in this game was Phoenix in a rhythm and getting their ‘A’ looks,” Mares said.

It’s not a game most NBA fans would think the Nuggets could win, but it flashed a level of execution and balance that should help them going forward this postseason.

“Basketball goes that way sometimes, and if you can win … that’s really impressive,” Moore said.

The ability for Denver to lock down was also a continuation of Game One, in which Phoenix scored just 107 points. Two-time Finals MVP and legendary scorer Kevin Durant has been mostly held in check all series.

“The Nuggets have had an easier time defending the Suns than the Suns have had guarding the Nuggets,” Moore said.

While Nikola Jokic scored nearly 40 points and carried the Nuggets’ offense the majority of the game, their defensive execution allowed them to withstand a cold streak from point guard Jamal Murray. Late in the game, he finally broke out of it and helped close out the win.

“In the fourth quarter, Jamal Murray finally shook free of the defense a little bit, and that opened up the ball movement and led to KCP knocking down his threes,” Mares said.”