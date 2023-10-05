The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of playing in the conference finals for the first time since 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of a return to the conference finals for the first time since 2020 after dominating at home in Game Five over the Phoenix Suns.

It was a well-rounded Denver win, giving the Nuggets the upper hand in the series as it heads back to Phoenix on Thursday night.

In a Wednesday edition of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, hosts Matt Moore and Adam Mares discussed how the Nuggets won the game and what it means for the rest of the series.

“The team from 2019 and 2020, that team definitely either loses or this game is way closer,” Moore said. “They don’t put on that performance last night. This game is built differently and wired differently … and more mature.”

Nikola Jokic put up a triple-double while Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points apiece. But it was Jokic who led the way as an offensive engine once again.

“He needs to dominate this matchup, they don’t have the personnel to guard him,” Mares said. “He scores as well as anyone.”

After playing relatively poorly on the road in Phoenix, Murray bounced back with a solid all-around performance despite shooting 7-15 from the field.

“His feel for the game, his effort on defense, his engagement … his approach to the game last night was absolutely incredible,” Moore said.

The Nuggets also limited Phoenix’s best players, as Kevin Durant started the game 1-7 from the field and Devin Booker was forced into 42% shooting after missing only eight shots from the field in Games Three and Four combined.

“I think this was the hardest game for Devin Booker physically, and perhaps not coincidentally, it was the worst he shot,” Mares said.