Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Derrick Favors grabbed 13 rebounds and New Orleans Pelicans surprised Denver 112-100 to halt the Nuggets' seven-game winning streak.

The 9-23 Pelicans are now 2-0 against the Nuggets this season.

They spoiled the festive mood at the Pepsi Center as the Nuggets played at home on Christmas for the first time in 25 years.

New Orleans sprang the upset despite committing 19 turnovers.

The Pelicans pulled away late courtesy of the long-range shooting of Lonzo Ball and Ingram. New Orleans out-rebounded the Nuggets.

