The wait is almost over.

It's been nearly a full year since Isaiah Thomas played an NBA game, but the point guard is expected to make his debut for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Thomas, who has been sidelined following hip surgery, last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2018.

"It's been a long process," Thomas said after practice Wednesday morning. "I've been out 11 months. It's been tough for me, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Throughout his eight-season career, he has played for six teams (Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Denver) and has averaged 18.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Thomas was selected by Sacramento with the final pick (60th overall) in the 2011 NBA Draft.

"I'm excited about the opportunity. It's been a long time coming," Thomas said. "I can't wait to get out there."

The Nuggets and Kings tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Altitude (Comcast/XFINITY channel 725, DirecTV 681).