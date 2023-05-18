Murray leads Nuggets' rally past Lakers in Game 2

Jamal Murray shook off a slow start to help lead Denver over Los Angeles in the second game of the Western Conference Finals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Jamal Murray lives for these moments.

"Playoff Mal" made a breakout appearance at Ball Arena on Thursday night and brought the house down in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets guard shook off a cold start (shooting 3-for-15) and caught fire (closing 8-for-9) to help lead Denver to a 108-103 win over Los Angeles and take a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.

Murray's 37 points were by far the most of any player on the floor, including teammate Nikola Jokic, who recorded yet another triple-double (23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists)

Unlike their fast start in Game 1, the Nuggets struggled in the first half and trailed by as many as 11 points before rallying in the fourth quarter. Denver would go on to outscore Los Angeles by 10 points after halftime

The Lakers relied on an adjustment that entailed guarding Jokic with Rui Hachimura, who scored 21 points off the bench. Los Angeles was led by LeBron James' team-high 22 points, while Anthony Davis struggled compared to his Game 1 performance (40 points) with just 18 points in Game 2.

The series next shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (MT) at Crypto.com Arena.

That's a NUGGETS WIN!!! Denver shakes off the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals 🤩#9sports #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/8pwT9T1B96 — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) May 19, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n