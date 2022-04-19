Jamal Murray responds to calls to play in playoffs

Jamal Murray is recovering from an ACL tear while the Nuggets are now down 2-0 in the best-of-seven playoff series.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has responded to calls to return to action following a year of rehab from an ACL tear.

The Nuggets lost again to the Warriors 126-106 Monday night to fall behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven playoff series.

Murray has not played in an NBA game since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee in a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2021.

Murray has been cleared medically to play and has seen action during pregame warm ups, but he's still not confident in his surgically repaired knee.

"Y'all don’t think I wanna be out there huh...crazy," tweeted Murray following the Nuggets' loss Monday night.

Y’all don’t think I wanna be out there huh.. crazy — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 19, 2022

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the organization will continue to leave it up to Murray to decide when he's ready to return to the lineup "whether that's in the playoffs or that's next season."

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recently said he told Murray not to return to action if he's not 100% both mentally and physically because it wouldn't make sense to rush back and risk getting hurt again.

Game 3 between the Nuggets and Warriors tips off at 8 p.m. Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Denver.

Murray received numerous messages of support from fans Monday night after the Nuggets' loss to Golden State.

Take all the time you need jamal we love you 🙌 — Jack 🏹📋 (@murray_center27) April 19, 2022

We know you do, miss you Jamal. Can’t wait for next year — The Washed King 👑 (@23Washed) April 19, 2022

Take your time Mal!! We miss you, but we want you out there when YOU are ready ❤️ — sass master (@taytayssister) April 19, 2022

Jamal they don’t know what they are talking about, we all see the hunger in your eyes. Keep pushing and working, come back when your ready!🔵🏹 — JGG (@JGG49268170) April 19, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.