Commentary: Jamal Murray's torn ACL is heartbreaking, but he will be back

9NEWS weekend sports anchor Jacob Tobey says it's okay to be angry, sad and disappointed about Murray's devastating injury.

DENVER — A season can change in the blink of an eye.

A star player goes down and the sports world seemingly comes to a halt.

Especially if it’s your team’s player; your team’s superstar.

The Blue Arrow: Jamal Murray

Murray tearing his ACL is heartbreaking. It may bring out anger, sadness or disappointment and that’s all okay.

But no one’s to blame.

A star was born in last year’s NBA playoffs, giving Nuggets Nation hope of a 2021 NBA title run. Denver had the best center in the league paired with a rising star guard and was ready to challenge the NBA’s elite.

That dream now seems even farther away.

Murray on the court is a fearless competitor and off the court he’s shown us what’s worth fighting for.

He’s fought for others and now it’s time to fight for himself.

A long road to recovery is ahead.

But the one thing we all know?

Jamal Murray will be back.

