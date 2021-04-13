Commentary: Jamal Murray's torn ACL is heartbreaking, but he will be back

DENVER — A season can change in the blink of an eye.
A star player goes down and the sports world seemingly comes to a halt.
Especially if it’s your team’s player; your team’s superstar.
The Blue Arrow: Jamal Murray
Murray tearing his ACL is heartbreaking. It may bring out anger, sadness or disappointment and that’s all okay.
But no one’s to blame.
A star was born in last year’s NBA playoffs, giving Nuggets Nation hope of a 2021 NBA title run. Denver had the best center in the league paired with a rising star guard and was ready to challenge the NBA’s elite.
That dream now seems even farther away.
Murray on the court is a fearless competitor and off the court he’s shown us what’s worth fighting for.
He’s fought for others and now it’s time to fight for himself.
A long road to recovery is ahead.
But the one thing we all know?
Jamal Murray will be back.
>> Video above: 9NEWS weekend sports anchor Jacob Tobey says Jamal Murray will be back, but his torn ACL is heartbreaking
