Murray's 50 points power Nuggets past crumbling Cavaliers

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points in Denver's win at Cleveland on Friday night.

CLEVELAND — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103 in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.

Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers.

With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 65 seconds to push Denver’s lead to 21.

He scored 20 in the final quarter before replaced with 2:23 left. Collin Sexton scored 23 to lead the Cavs.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.