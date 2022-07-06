Denver Nuggets trade JaMychal Green, report says

DENVER — Calvin Booth has made his first trade as the Denver Nuggets' new President of Basketball Operations.
The Nuggets are set to trade JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this year's draft and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
If the trade goes through, the Nuggets will have the 21st and 30th selections in the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23.
Green signed with the Nuggets on Nov. 30, 2020. The power forward averaged 8.1 points per game in 2020-21 and 6.4 in 2021-22.
According to Wojnarowski, Green is expected to exercise his $8.2 million contract for the next season.
