Denver Nuggets trade JaMychal Green, report says

If the trade goes through, the Nuggets would have two picks in the first round of the NBA Draft.

DENVER — Calvin Booth has made his first trade as the Denver Nuggets' new President of Basketball Operations.

The Nuggets are set to trade JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this year's draft and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

If the trade goes through, the Nuggets will have the 21st and 30th selections in the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23.

Green signed with the Nuggets on Nov. 30, 2020. The power forward averaged 8.1 points per game in 2020-21 and 6.4 in 2021-22.

According to Wojnarowski, Green is expected to exercise his $8.2 million contract for the next season.

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022

