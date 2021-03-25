Nuggets trade for center JaVale McGee, report says

After previously being acquired for Nenê, McGee played for the Nuggets from 2012 to 2015.

DENVER — Denver Nuggets have made a move before Thursday's trade deadline.

The Nuggets are acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McGee, 33, previously played for the Nuggets from 2012 to 2015. He joined Denver in a trade with Washington for Nenê in 2012.

McGee, a three-time NBA champion, was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cavaliers in November 2020. He's also played for Washington, Philadelphia, Golden State and Dallas.

The NBA's trade deadline is Thursday at 1 p.m. MT.

