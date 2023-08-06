Jeff Green's dinner party fuels Nuggets to bounce-back victory

After a team-bonding dinner at 'Uncle' Jeff Green's South Beach residence, Denver responded with a dominant win in Game 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIAMI — The Denver Nuggets are tasting victory.

"Do I want to take credit for that? No," veteran forward Jeff Green said.

After their Game 2 loss, the Nuggets looked to be in real trouble heading away from home.

Luckily, the team has an uncle in Miami. 'Uncle' Jeff Green hosted the Nuggets for dinner at his South Beach residence. And apparently has a nice house -- according to center Nikola Jokic.

So is it the best dinner party in Denver sports history?

"I believe it," guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said. "Great team bonding. Some wine, great food, just enjoying ourselves."

Denver is two wins away from its first NBA championship in franchise history.

So if the Nuggets win it all, will there be a follow-up dinner party back at Green's house?

"At my house? Nah. Not there," Green said with a laugh. "My house would be destroyed."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n