Nikola Jokic has triple double, Nuggets beat Hornets 129-104

Denver picked up its seventh win in eight games on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for another triple-double, Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points and the Denver Nuggets pulled away in the second half to beat the Charlotte Hornets 129-104 on Wednesday night.

Jokic has 10 triple-doubles this season and 51 overall. He also had his 228th double-double to move one past Dikembe Mutumbo for the franchise record.

Jokic leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 36 in 40 games.

Will Barton scored 23 points to help the Nuggets win for the seventh time in eight games and snapping Charlotte’s four-game winning streak. Terry Rozier had 21 points to lead the Hornets.

