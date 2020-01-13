Nikola Jokic scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets withstood a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104.

Los Angeles had pulled within six with 1:11 remaining when Patrick Beverley was called for a foul on Jokic.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was incensed over the call and was given two technical fouls and tossed from the game.

Jamal Murray hit both free throws to give the Nuggets some much-needed breathing room. Kawhi Leonard scored 30 for Los Angeles.

Lou Williams had 26 and Montrezl Harrell added 25.

