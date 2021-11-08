Jokic, Morris fracas mars Nuggets' 113-96 win over Heat

Denver came away with the win from Monday night's drama-filled contest.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night.

Will Barton also scored 25 points and Jeff Green had 13 for the Nuggets, who held the opposition to under 100 points for the seventh time this season.

Jimmy Butler had 31 points to lead the Heat. The Heat tweeted after the game that Morris has an apparent neck injury.

>>Video above: Ball Arena to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.