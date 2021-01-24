x
Jokic, Murray push Nuggets to 120-112 win over Suns in 2 OTs

Denver outlasted Phoenix in overtime for the second time in as many nights on Saturday.
Credit: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 22 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a difficult 3-pointer to force overtime and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Phoenix Suns 120-112 in two overtimes Saturday night.

It was the second straight night the teams played extra basketball. The Nuggets won 130-126 in a single overtime Friday after rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit.

Saturday’s game was even more entertaining. Murray hit an off-balance 3-pointer with Deandre Ayton in his face as time expired in regulation.

Phoenix’s Jae Crowder responded with a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the first overtime.

The Suns played without All-Star guard Devin Booker for the first time this season. Averaging a team-high 22.9 points, he hurt his left hamstring Friday.

