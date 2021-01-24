Jokic, Murray push Nuggets to 120-112 win over Suns in 2 OTs

Denver outlasted Phoenix in overtime for the second time in as many nights on Saturday.

PHOENIX — Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 22 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a difficult 3-pointer to force overtime and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Phoenix Suns 120-112 in two overtimes Saturday night.

It was the second straight night the teams played extra basketball. The Nuggets won 130-126 in a single overtime Friday after rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit.

Saturday’s game was even more entertaining. Murray hit an off-balance 3-pointer with Deandre Ayton in his face as time expired in regulation.

Phoenix’s Jae Crowder responded with a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the first overtime.

The Suns played without All-Star guard Devin Booker for the first time this season. Averaging a team-high 22.9 points, he hurt his left hamstring Friday.

