NEW ORLEANS — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 on Friday night.

Zion Williamson scored 15 points in about 21 minutes for New Orleans. The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 since the NBA's top overall draft choice was activated for the first time this season Wednesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. and Torrey Craig each had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. The Nuggets improved to 3-2 since guard Jamal Murray went out with a left ankle sprain.

