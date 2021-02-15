x
Denver Nuggets

Jokic powers Nuggets by Lakers, Davis re-aggravates Achilles

Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. LeBron James tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Credit: AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol, left, and forward LeBron James defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 on Sunday night in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after appearing to re-aggravate his sore right Achilles. 

There was no immediate update on the injury that Davis sustained late in the first half. 

The spotlight was on the showdown between Jokic and LeBron James, who are both among the favorites in the MVP race. 

The Lakers had won seven in a row.

