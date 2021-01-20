x
Jokic scores 27 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Thunder 119-101

Jokic also had six assists before taking a seat on the bench with the other starters for the fourth quarter after helping Denver build a big lead.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, hangs from the rim after dunking the ball for a basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, center, and guard George Hill in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds before calling it an early night as the Denver Nuggets routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-101. 

Jokic also had six assists before taking a seat on the bench with the other starters for the fourth quarter after helping Denver build a big lead.

Reserve Monte Morris added 15 points and Paul Millsap finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to help Nuggets knock off the Thunder at home for the sixth straight time. 

Luguentz Dort kept the Thunder close early by scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half.

