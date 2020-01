DALLAS — Nikola Jokic scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, including the winning basket with 7.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-106.

Jokic was coming off a career-high 47 points Monday in a win over Atlanta. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Mavericks played their fifth straight game without Kristaps Porzingis, who has a sore right knee.

